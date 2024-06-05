Originally appeared on E! Online

Adam Levine is officially reclaiming his red swivel chair.

The "Maroon 5" frontman is making his long-awaited return as a coach on "The Voice" upcoming 27th season, NBC announced June 5.

Levine, who was a mainstay on the singing competition series during its first 16 seasons, will make his homecoming next year after exiting the show back in 2019.

Season 27 will also welcome a first-time full-season coach: Kelsea Ballerini. The country superstar will dig into her "bold, innovative approach as a powerful crossover artist and songwriter" to mentor the new group of music industry hopefuls, according to NBC's announcement.

Ballerini previously served as "The Voice" season 16 battle advisor and also filled in as temporary coach for team Kelly Clarkson during season 20.

Rounding out the coaching panel will be returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé, who is set to make his debut as coach on the upcoming 26th season.

Of course, that means current coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg won't be back after season 26, which premieres this fall.

However, Team Reba still has one more shot at claiming "The Voice" title after winning season 25 last month with gospel singer Asher HaVon.

Following his victory, the 31-year-old shared his gratitude for the country legend's mentorship.

"Wow! I am speechless!" HaVon wrote in a May 21 Instagram post. "I am the Winner of @nbcthevoice Season 25! I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment."

"First, Thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity to share it," he continued. "Thank you to @nbcthevoice for continuing to give this platform for us to showcase our gifts. Thank you to Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

