Sara Gilbert

Actress Sara Gilbert Separates From Wife, Singer Linda Perry

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple's 4-year-old son Rhodes.

Entertainment News

25 mins ago

Sue Lyon, Actress Who at 14 Played Kubrick’s ‘Lolita,’ Dies

Marvin Jones Jr. 5 hours ago

NFL Pro Marvin Jones Jr.’s 6-Month-Old Son Dies

Gilbert, 44-year-old star of “The Conners," former star of “Roseanne” and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show “The Talk,” began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Perry is the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes who has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.

This article tagged under:

Sara Gilbert
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us