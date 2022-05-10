austin city limits

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 Lineup Revealed

By Holley Ford

From left: P!nk, Lil Nas X and Kacey Musgraves will be among the performers headlining the 2022 Austin City Limits Festival.
Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 is going to be a huge party this year by the looks of their lineup!

On Tuesday, ACL Fest organizers announced the names of those performing at the two-weekend extravaganza.

WHO'S PERFORMING AT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022?

The headliners for ACL Fest 2022 include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, P!nk, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, The Chicks, SZA and Flume.

Other performers include Diplo, Lil Durk, ZHU, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Lil Durk, Jazmine Sullivan, Spoon, Tobe Nwigwe, Billy Strings, The War on Drugs, Wallows, James Blake, Oliver Tree, Conan Gray, Goose and many more.

And don't worry, the deep roots of Texas will be heard throughout this year's ACL lineup. From headliners/Texans Kacey Musgraves and The Chicks, to fan favorites Robert Glasper, Asleep at the Wheel, Eric Tessmer, Teezo Touchdown, Darkbird, Primo the Alien, Sarah & The Sundays, Joshua Ray Walker, Buffalo Nichols and more.

Schedule

WHEN IS ACL FEST 2022?

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 is a nine-stage, two-weekend event that takes place Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, 2022.

WHERE IS AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022?

ACL Fest 2022 will be located at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. The 351-acre metropolitan park is located at 2100 Barton Springs Road.

WHERE CAN I FIND TICKETS TO AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022?

Tickets to ACL Fest 2022 go on sale at noon CT Tuesday, May 10, 2022. For more information on tickets, click here.

