It's the Country Music Party of the Year.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. Couldn't make it to Sin City? No worries — for 24 hours after the show, fans can catch all the action by streaming the big event on Prime Video, assuming they're Amazon Prime members.

There will be a stream available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, starting March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers will want to check it out after working 9 to 5 because Dolly Parton hosted the ACM Awards along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. In fact, the co-hosts did double duty. Not only did they all perform, but Allen and Barrett were also nominated in the male artist and female artist of the year categories, respectively.

As for the rest of the nominees, Chris Young headed into the night was the most nods (a whopping total of seven), followed by Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton (each racking up five) and Miranda Lambert (receiving four). Miranda took home the top prize of the night as entertainer of the year for the first time, giving a virtual speech from London.

See all of the nominees and winners below:

Entertainer of the Year



Eric Church

Luke Combs

WINNER: Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

WINNER: Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

WINNER: Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year

"29: Written in Stone" – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

"Country Again: Side A" – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

WINNER: "Dangerous: The Double Album" – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"The Marfa Tapes" – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

WINNER: "If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Song of the Year

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

WINNER: "Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

Video of the Year

WINNER: "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

WINNER: Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville