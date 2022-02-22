Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love and Gratitude for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

Forget Monday Night Football -- Aaron Rodgers is making "Monday Night Gratitude" a thing.

Less than a week after a source confirmed to E! News that he and Shailene Woodley had broken up nearly a year after their engagement, the NFL star, 38, took to Instagram to profess his love for the "incredibly special people" in his life, which would include the 30-year-old actress.

"Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life," he wrote on Instagram Feb. 21, alongside a series of different photos, "with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

As for Woodley's shoutout -- in addition to including a pic of the two together in his post. -- Rodgers wrote, "Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

According to multiple reports, the couple recently decided to call it quits, with an insider exclusively telling E! News that "it didn't work out" for the couple.

And although the love was (and still is) there between the couple, as the insider noted, their growing professional lives have kept them quite busy.



"They are two very different people," the source added. "They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions." And as for where the former lovers stand now, the source explained, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."