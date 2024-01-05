A Peloton instructor complained that a Christopher Nolan movie was a waste of time. Nolan was in the class.

In 2020, Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman sat on her stationary workout bike and faced an empty studio, dumbbells in hand, as a bass-heavy beat blared in the background. She mentioned the song was from "Tenet," a movie she did not like, and told her class "that's 2½ hours of my life that I want back."

The internet had nothing to say of Sherman's impromptu movie review and her comments flew under the radar. That is until Christopher Nolan, the director of "Tenet," revealed he took that class, setting the internet ablaze.

Accepting the award for best director for his latest film, "Oppenheimer," at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City on Wednesday night, Nolan pointed out the "complex emotional relationship" directors have with critics and criticism, implying he isn't one to read reviews of his own work.

That was until he was "gasping and dying" on his Peloton when the instructor, Sherman, started her spiel.

Word made it back to Sherman that Nolan took, and maybe didn't love, her class, but that didn't stop her from being pumped that Nolan knows who she is.

