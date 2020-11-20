dc comics

A Nonbinary Version of the Flash Is Joining the Justice League

Kid Quick will debut in “DC’s Merry Multiverse” next month, before taking on the mantle of the scarlet speedster in January’s “Future State” comic crossover event

In this April 26, 2018, file photo, a DC Comics universe poster of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, The Flash and others is displayed during the press preview of the exhibition "The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes" at Parc de la Villette in Paris, France.
Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

DC Comics is introducing a nonbinary version of the Flash during a major comic-book crossover event in January, NBC News reports.

Jess Chambers, aka Kid Quick, will debut as part of an alternate-universe version of the Teen Titans in “DC’s Merry Multiverse,” a holiday-themed comic book anthology landing in stores on Dec. 9. The speedster, who uses they/them pronouns, will then get a major promotion and take on the mantle of the Flash during the “Future State” storyline coming to DC comic books in January and February.

“In DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC’s heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space,” the publisher said in a release this year.

