Actress, Director Penny Marshall Dead at 75

Penny Marshall attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City. The acclaimed director died Monday at age 75.

Penny Marshall, who shot to fame in the late 1970's opposite Cindy Williams in the hit television show "Laverne & Shirley," died Monday in her California home from complications from diabetes, according to multiple reports. Marshall was 75.

After her successful career in front of the camera Marshall went on to become an acclaimed director, becoming the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with "Big," the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. She also directed "A League of Their Own," ''Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Awakenings."

In a release the Marshall family stated, "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family. As an actress, her work on “Laverne & Shirley” broke ground featuring blue-collar women entertaining America in prime time. She was a comedic natural with a photographic memory and an instinct for slapstick....We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.

The family said a celebration of Marshall's life would be held at a later date to be announced.

Marshall is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren Spencer, Bella and Viva.

