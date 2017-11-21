This Aug. 8, 2009, file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. The actor died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, his family confirmed.

David Cassidy, the singer and star of "The Partridge Family" television series, died Tuesday night, his family confirmed. He was 67.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," the family said in a statement. "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

He's the stepson of actress and fellow "Partridge Family" star Shirley Jones. Cassidy leaves behind two children, daughter Katie, 30, and son Beau, 26.

The former teen idol was hospitalized on Nov. 15 with liver and kidney failure. Publicist JoAnn Geffen told The Associated Press that Cassidy was in critical condition at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital "surrounded by family."

Earlier this year, Cassidy announced he was ending his 50-year career after revealing he was struggling with memory loss. The announcement came after a concert in Agoura Hills, California, where he reportedly struggled to remember lyrics to songs he had been singing for decades. The one-time heartthrob said his retirement was "not a complete 'Good bye' but I'm planning on working much less."

He told People magazine at the time that his family has a history of dementia and he had sensed "this was coming."

Cassidy rose to fame playing Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," a sitcom about a mother and five children who formed a rock ’n roll band. Their debut single "I Think I Love You," with Cassidy on lead vocals, was a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in Nov. 1970.

The performer had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy.

In 2015, Cassidy was sentenced to a $900 fine and community service for a 2013 drunken-driving charge in upstate New York. After being charged with driving while intoxicated in Los Angeles in 2014, Susan Shifrin-Cassidy, his wife of 23 years, filed for divorce. Cassidy also had his license suspended for six months after pleading no contest to driving under the influence in Florida in 2011.