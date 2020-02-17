8-Year-Old Has the Best Birthday Party at Target

Look out for steals and deals—and a kid's party—on aisle eight.

The Internet is freaking out for all the right reasons after an eight-year-old girl decided to have her birthday celebration at the neighborhood Target.

As seen on Rikki Jackson's Twitter account, her niece Brayden had the best event as she dressed as a Target employee—in a Target jacket, of course—and explored some of the store's finest products. Did anyone say frozen Icee?!

My niece really just had her 8th birthday at Target lol! She’s obsessed 😂 pic.twitter.com/NGJz7xB3JG — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

"When she asked for a Target party, our heads were spinning because we were like, first, how do you even have a party in a store and second, what are we doing for entertainment? But it was seriously such a blast and we can't thank the Campcreek Target and Albert, the manager, enough," Rikki shared with E! News after the celebrations. "They were so welcoming and accommodating. Brayden hasn't stopped talking about it!"

Shopping With the Stars

Lucky guests in attendance received uniforms, walkies and name-tags. They were able to do a scavenger hunt where they had to find items throughout the store including a book about school, an apple, something that has a "Frozen" character on it and something about Elmo.

And yes, they had to put it back afterwards since that's what the workers have to do.

Seriously Manager Albert was the best!!! Thanks so much @Target!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbYy4dUIIH — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

"We bought all the kids gift cards to spend on an item of their choice and my niece got to check them out!" Rikki shared on Twitter. "Thanks so much @Target Campcreek!!!!"

We bought all the kids gift cards to spend on an item of their choice and my niece got to check them out! Thanks so much @Target Campcreek!!!! pic.twitter.com/dcfssKC5CS — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

According to Rikki, the store didn't have to be shut down for the fun. "Her party started early so it wasn't much foot traffic and we had to end things before their peak time!" she told one follower.

And after the photos and videos went viral, Target couldn't help but react on Twitter. "Best. Birthday. Ever," the company wrote on Twitter with the heart emoji.

Now the question is: How do you top next year's bash?

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: