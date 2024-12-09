The 2025 Golden Globe nominations are here. See the full list of nominees

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

These nominees are already Golden.

On Dec. 9, Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the contenders for the 2025 Golden Globes, and while the ceremony itself is not until Jan. 5, the New Year will certainly begin with a lot to celebrate.

After all, Eddie Redmayne, Gary Oldman, Donald Glover, Billy Bob Thornton, Hiroyuki Sanada and Jake Gyllenhaal all earned the first nominations of the ceremony with nods for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama.

This year’s ceremony, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, following up Jo Koy divisive emceeing in 2024.

Indeed, some of Koy’s jokes — including one about Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce at NFL games — were polarizing, but his hosting slot was just one noteworthy moment from last year’s ceremony. For one, Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt each made headlines for supposed conversations they had with fellow guests fueling a lot of lip reading and speculation online, which was promptly shut down by both actresses in a silly photo moment a week later.

Elsewhere at the event, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their now-year-long relationship award show official by cozying up for a date night. Last year, Timothee had earned a nod for his performance as the titular character in Wonka.

And while Emma Stone may not earn any hardware herself this award season, she swept the Best Actress categories at several events, including the Golden Globes. After nabbing the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her "Poor Things" performance, she received uproarious applause from the crowd featuring pals like Jennifer Lawrence and the “Karma” singer (who herself was nominated for the Box Office success of The Eras Tour concert film).

"What an a****** am I right?" Stone joked of Swift to reporters after her win. “No, I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful."

As for other awards handed out last year? "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" earned their fair share of hardware after their summer blockbuster successes — with the former nabbing the inaugural trophy for Cinema and Box Office achievement over Swift’s concert film, while the latter won for Best Motion Picture Drama.

Meanwhile, "Succession" naturally swept in its nominated categories, prompting another viral moment during Kieran Culkin's acceptance speech, where he incited pseudo-beef with his category mate Pedro Pascal.

After delivering a kind-hearted speech where he dedicated his award to his mom, Culkin added, “Suck it, Pedro, sorry. Mine.”

If the nominees are any indication of what is in store, it appears the 2025 Golden Globes will be just as memorable. Keep reading for all of the nods.

Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television

Ted Danson

Cecille B. DeMille Award

Viola Davis

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"September 5"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"Emilia Perez"

"A Real Pain"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

"All We Imagine as Light"

"Emilia Perez"

"The Girl with the Needle"

"I'm Still Here"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Vermiglio"

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Moana 2"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement — Motion Picture

"Alien: Romulus"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Gladiator II"

"Inside Out 2"

"Twisters"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Edward Berger, "Conclave"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Hugh Grant, "Heretic"

Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"

Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"

Glen Powell, "Hit Man"

Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Zendaya, "Challengers"

Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Margaret Qualley, "The Substance"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Peter Straughan, "Conclave"

Best Score — Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, "Conclave"

Daniel Blumberg, "The Brutalist"

Kris Bowers, "The Wild Robot""

Clément Ducol, Camille, "Emilia Pérez"

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, "Challengers"

Hans Zimmer, "Dune: Part Two"

Best Song — Motion Picture

"Beautiful That Way" from "The Last Showgirl"

"Compress/Repress" from "Challengers"

"El Mal" from Emilia Perez"

"Forbidden Road" from "Better Man"

"Kiss the Sky" from "The Wild Robot"

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Perez"

Best Television Series — Drama

"The Day of the Jackal"

"The Diplomat"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"Squid Game"

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"The Gentlemen"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Best Miniseries or Motion Picture — Television

"Baby Reindeer"

"Disclaimer"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Donald Glover

Eddie Redmayne

Billy Bob Thorton

Hiroyuki Sanada

Gary Oldman

Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture — Television

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Emma D'Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kathryn Hahn, ‘"Agatha All Along"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture — Television

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Kate Winslet, "The Regime"

Best Supporting Actor — Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses,"

Diego Luna, “La Máquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance — Television