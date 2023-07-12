2023 Emmy Award nominations: See the complete list

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced live in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
Yvette Nicole Brown, star of the NBC comedy series "Community" hosted the nominations alongside Television Academy Chair and CEO Frank Scherma.
The awards are celebrating their 75th anniversary with a slightly updated statuette inspired by Halley's Comet. The base will feature a simple '75' inscription. It's one of the few changes to the iconic award since its debut in 1948.
The Emmys recognize writers, actors and all those who contribute to TV excellence between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
"Wednesday" received two big nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
See the full list of nominees from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards here:
Outstanding Talk Series
- "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Steven Colbert"
- "The Problem With Jon Stewart"
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- "The Amazing Race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Survivor"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Ali Wong
- Dominique Fishback
- Jessica Chastain
- Kathryn Hahn
- Lizzy Caplan
- Riley Keough
Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Evan Peters
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Michael Shannon
- Steven Yeun
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- "Beef"
- "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- "Daisy Jones and the Six"
- "Fleishman is in Trouble"
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges
- Brian Cox
- Kieran Culkin
- Bob Odenkirk
- Pedro Pascal
- Jeremy Strong
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan
- Melanie Lynskey
- Elisabeth Moss
- Bella Ramsey
- Keri Russell
- Sarah Snook
Outstanding Drama Series
- "Andor"
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "House of the Dragon"
- "The Last of Us"
- "Succession"
- "The White Lotus"
- "Yellowjackets"
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate
- Rachel Brosnahan
- Quinta Brunson
- Natasha Lyonne
- Jenna Ortega
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader
- Jason Segal
- Martin Short
- Jason Sudeikis
- Jeremy Alan White
Outstanding Comedy Series
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Barry"
- "The Bear"
- Jury Duty"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Ted Lasso"
- "Wednesday"