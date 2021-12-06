The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair.

E! and NBC announced an exciting new list of presenters and performers for the pop culture event of the year, which will air live on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E! and NBC.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Grammy and Academy-Award winning singer H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2021 PCAs for the ultimate tribute performance honoring the life and legacy of R&B legend Marvin Gaye -- which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned record "What's Going on." H.E.R. will be joining previously announced performers Blake Shelton and 2021's Music Icon Christina Aguilera for an unforgettable night of can't-miss performances.

As for other famous faces set to make appearances during Tuesday's show, this year's PCAs presenters will include Grammy Award-winning recording artist and PCAs nominee Cardi B, star of "Riverdale" Lili Reinhart, comedian and "Coming 2 America" actress Leslie Jones, Emmy-nominated actor, producer and "Live From E!" host Laverne Cox, PCAs nominee and star of "Outer Banks" Chase Stokes and 2020 PCAs Fashion Icon and star of "Black-ish" Tracee Ellis Ross.

2020 People's Choice Awards' Best Moments

More presenters include PCAs nominee and "The Upshaws" actress Wanda Sykes, Jack Quaid from the upcoming film "Scream," PCAs nominee and dancer JoJo Siwa, actress and "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney, stand-up comedian and "The Upshaws" actor Mike Epps, "Pivoting" actresses Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe, Lil Rel Howery from films "Free Guy" and "Vacation Friends," model and "American Horror Stories" actress Paris Jackson and recording artist Becky G.

Kenan Thompson will serve as host for Tuesday's ceremony. The actor and comedian is also nominated this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star for his work on "Saturday Night Live."

Halle Berry will be honored with the Icon of 2021 Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will accept the People's Champion Award. Kim Kardashian will take the stage to receive the Fashion Icon Award and Christina Aguilera will be honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will present winners across 40 categories covering music, movies, TV and pop culture. During the voting period, fans made their voices heard and it's safe to say: the people have spoken!

Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Don't miss all the A-list moments, famous faces, show-stopping performances and — most importantly — winners when the 2021 PCAs air this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

"Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards" will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET on E!. As part of E!'s second screen live coverage, our "Live From E! Stream" digital show returns on@enews Twitter, YouTube, eonline.com and the E! News app Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.