2020 People's Choice Awards: Top Moments From the Show

The 2020 People's Choice Awards aired Sunday night on E! Here are some of the highlights from the show:

TikTok star Addison Rae arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Tyler, The Creator speaks onstage.
Demi Lovato, host of the 2020 PCA's, speaks during the show.
Blake Shelton accepts the award for Country Artist of 2020.
Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage. She won the Female Movie Star of 2020 for "Like a Boss."
Jimmy Fallon calls into the show to accept the Nighttime Talk Show of 2020 award for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Mandy Moore wins Drama TV Star of 2020 for her role in "This Is Us."
Tracee Ellis Ross accepts the Fashion Icon Award onstage.
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle perform.
Leslie Jones accepts an award for Comedy Act of 2020 for "Time Machine."
Ellen DeGeneres won the Daytime Talk Show of 2020.
Winner of Comedy TV Star of 2020, Sofía Vergara is photographed with her award.
Ellen Pompeo won Female TV Star of 2020 for her role in "Grey's Anatomy."
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling, of “Never Have I Ever,” accept an award for Comedy Show of 2020.
Jennifer Lopez is named People’s Icon of 2020.
Tyler Perry accepts People’s Champion Award.
Joey King won Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for "The Kissing Booth 2."

