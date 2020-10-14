2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show

Here are some of the highlights from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew Gombert / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
2020 BBMAs host Kelly Clarkson performs Whitney Houston's "Higher Love."
Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
John Legend performs "Never Break" onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist award onstage for the 2020 BBMAs.
Big Hit Entertainment/BBMA2020
(L-R) RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga of BTS perform their hit song "Dynamite" onstage at the 2020 BBMAs.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khalid accepts the Top R&B Artist award onstage for the 2020 BBMAs.
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Luke Combs performs "Better Together" onstage at the 2020 BBMAs.
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Billie Eilish won three awards Wednesday night.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato performs "Commander in Chief" at the 2020 BBMAs.
Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Doja Cat sings her hits "Juicy," "Say So" and "Like That" at the 2020 BBMAs.
Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Swae Lee, Kane Brown, and Khalid perform their hit "Be Like That" onstage at the 2020 BBMAs.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Post Malone accepts the Top Male Artist award onstage for the 2020 BBMAs. He was the top winner, ending the night with nine total awards.
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 BBMAs. The country music artist was also honored with the Icon Award Wednesday night.
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Lil Nas X poses backstage at the 2020 BBMAs.

