Treat Yourself at Home With These Self-Care Beauty Products

Self-care can be a challenge while working and staying at home all the time. Beauty expert Milly Almodovar has some beauty fixes on a budget that will make you feel refreshed and realxed.

Get a Peel

Get a gorgeous glow with these cult favorite Dr. Dennis Gross Universal Peel Pads. The pads give you a through exfoliation and then puts retinol and other antioxidants into your skin. It's one of Chrissy Teigen's favorites and it's amazing for sensitive skin.

Get Soothing Hand Sanitizer.

Stay clean and make sure your hands aren't getting dry in the process with CBD For Life Hand Sanitizing Spray. It contains the 70 percent rubbing alcohol, aloe vera and hemp seed oil so your skin is squeaky smooth and hydrated.

Avoid Mask Rash

Wearing face masks all the time can lead to irritation and acne. Almodovar recommends tea tree oil as a way to fight irritation. 7th Heaven Tea Tree Oil Peel Off Mask is a great way to prevent acne and soothe your skin.

Fight Blue Light Problems

Sitting in front of electronics all day can be bad for your skin. Protect your skin from blue light with Goodhabit Glow Potion Oil Serum. It is supposed to protect your skin from potential blue light damage and smooth out uneven tones.

Cover Up Your Roots

Have you not had time to get back into your favorite hair salon? Here is a quick fix to cover up your roots and gray hairs: L'oreal Root Touch Up Spray. Just spray it into your hair and the color will last up until your next shampoo.