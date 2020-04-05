Whip Up a Delicious Tumeric Smoothie to Curb Your Cravings

Curb your cravings and boost your immunity with a delicious healthy smoothie from Jamie Gwen. This delicious tumeric smoothie is anti-inflammatory and has a bunch of household staples.
To Make the Tumeric Paste:
- 1/4 cup tumeric powder
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- Mix the ingredients until a paste
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of frozen fruit, tropical blend preferred
- 1.5 cups water
- 1/2 inch piece of fresh ginger or 1/2 teaspoon dried ginger
- 1 teaspoon of coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon tumeric paste
- Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth and enjoy!