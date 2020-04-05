California Live
Healthy Meals

Whip Up a Delicious Tumeric Smoothie to Curb Your Cravings

This delicious immunity boosting smoothie can be made with household staple items like frozen fruit.

Curb your cravings and boost your immunity with a delicious healthy smoothie from Jamie Gwen. This delicious tumeric smoothie is anti-inflammatory and has a bunch of household staples.

To Make the Tumeric Paste:

  • 1/4 cup tumeric powder
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Mix the ingredients until a paste

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of frozen fruit, tropical blend preferred
  • 1.5 cups water
  • 1/2 inch piece of fresh ginger or 1/2 teaspoon dried ginger
  • 1 teaspoon of coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon tumeric paste
  • Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth and enjoy!

