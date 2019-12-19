Wedding Bells are Ringing! Here are Some Mindful Gift Ideas

Instead of racking up a huge bill, consider some sustainable, sentimental and chic gift ideas. Lifestyle curator Stacie Krajchir-Tom joined California Live to talk about some mindful wedding gift ideas that are perfect for a fall or winter weddings.

Give Back With Your Gift

Rather than racking up a huge bill, a trend has been to give back to those in need. Krajchir-Tom recommends getting a generous couple a chic blanket from Sackcloth & Ashes. For each blanket purchased, a blanket is donated to a homeless shelter. The blankets are perfect for a boho chic stylish couple who loves to give back.

The Couple That Rides Together, Stays Together

For the eco-friendly couple, give them a tandem bike so they can ride in style while being sustainable. Krajchir-Tom recommends the Twinn Schwinn Tandem Bicycle, a luxury tandem bike that has all the bells and whistles. The best part? The seats are adjustable so it works for every couple.

Give Them The "World"

Give them the world, only in miniature form with a customized globe. Krajchir-Tom recommends Bay-area designer Wendy Gold who handcrafts globes that are perfect for any couple that loves to travel. Gold customizes the globes for each couple so they can be used to document any trip or adventure. Krajchir-Tom suggests adding their wedding date to the globe. It is the perfect way for an adventurous couple to remember where it all started.