Food & Drink

Walnut Creek bar serves up inventive non-alcoholic and low-alcohol cocktails!

NEW-GRONI (NA

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
1 ounce Bittersweet Aperitivo

¾ ounce Optimist Bright

1 ounce Verjus Blanc

½ ounce simple syrup

Tonic water, to taste

A few drops of Saline Solution


METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a stirring glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Pour into a double old fashioned glass with a large ice cube.

GARNISH: Scored orange twist

*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos 

PICA PICA (NA)


Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
2 ½ ounces Sangrita Verde: juice made of tomatillos, cucumbers, pineapple, cilantro, and serrano chilies

1 ounce The Spirit of Tequila Alternative

½ ounce lime juice

2 sleeves of Saline

1/3 ounce ginger syrup


METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and pour into a double old fashioned glass with crushed ice.

GARNISH: Habanero salt rim, chili oil, lime wheel, short straw

*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos 

ESPRESSO MARTI-NO (LOW ABV)


Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
¾ ounce Sweet Vermouth (like Carpano Antica)

¾ ounce Sherry Syrup: A rich, sweet, and dark style of Sherry from Spain (fortified wine). Flavor notes include nuts, dried fruits, and baking spices

½ ounce Maple Syrup

2 ounces Cold Brew Concentrate

2 sleeves of Saline


METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake for 9 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.

GARNISH: Grating of dark chocolate on one side of the glass

*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos

