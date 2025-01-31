Walnut Creek bar serves up inventive non-alcoholic and low-alcohol cocktails!

NEW-GRONI (NA)
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
1 ounce Bittersweet Aperitivo
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
¾ ounce Optimist Bright
1 ounce Verjus Blanc
½ ounce simple syrup
California Live
Discover your best California life
Tonic water, to taste
A few drops of Saline Solution
METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a stirring glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Pour into a double old fashioned glass with a large ice cube.
GARNISH: Scored orange twist
*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos
PICA PICA (NA)
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
2 ½ ounces Sangrita Verde: juice made of tomatillos, cucumbers, pineapple, cilantro, and serrano chilies
1 ounce The Spirit of Tequila Alternative
½ ounce lime juice
2 sleeves of Saline
1/3 ounce ginger syrup
METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and pour into a double old fashioned glass with crushed ice.
GARNISH: Habanero salt rim, chili oil, lime wheel, short straw
*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos
ESPRESSO MARTI-NO (LOW ABV)
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
¾ ounce Sweet Vermouth (like Carpano Antica)
¾ ounce Sherry Syrup: A rich, sweet, and dark style of Sherry from Spain (fortified wine). Flavor notes include nuts, dried fruits, and baking spices
½ ounce Maple Syrup
2 ounces Cold Brew Concentrate
2 sleeves of Saline
METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake for 9 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
GARNISH: Grating of dark chocolate on one side of the glass
*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos