TV's “Emergency!” Celebrates 50 Fiery Years!

Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.

Among the “hot” topics these fictional firefighters discuss: behind-the-scenes bloopers, memorable guest stars (Tony Dow, Cicely Tyson, John Travolta, Nick Nolte), their curious lack of love interests, and their new 50th anniversary retrospective documentary that aired on Cozi TV, which heralds the real-life heroes who risk their lives every day. You’ll be sure to enjoy Mantooth’s response when Lawrence asks what the actor would do to help if he suddenly started choking.

You can also visit the Los Angeles County Fire Museum on your next trip to Bellflower, CA to tour their impressive collection of historical photos, artifacts and fire engines.