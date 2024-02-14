Try these Guilt-free Valentine's Day treats to sweeten your loved one's day

Cheese & Berry Bouquets

Ingredients:

Baby Bell cheeses or thick cheeses of choice

Strawberries washed and dried

Raspberries rinsed and patted dry

Blackberries rinsed and patted dry

Red grapes, separated into small clusters



For Assembly:

Wooden skewers or toothpicks

Decorative paper or cellophane

Ribbon or twine for tying.

Directions:

1. Wash and dry the berries thoroughly.

2. Keep the stems on the strawberries for a more elegant presentation.

3. Place the berries around the cheese on the platter, filling any gaps.

4. Assemble the Bouquet:

Take a wooden skewer or toothpick and thread a combination of cheese and berries onto it. You can mix and match to create colorful and visually appealing combinations.

Arrange the skewers in a bouquet shape. You can group them together to form a tight bouquet or spread them out for a more relaxed look.

Baked Strawberry Oat Bars

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats.

1/2 cup coconut oil, melted.

1/3 cup maple syrup or agave nectar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 to 1.5 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped, or 1 cup freeze-dried strawberries (if using freeze-dried, rehydrate them with a bit of water)

1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional, such as almonds or walnuts)

Instructions:



1. Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease or line a baking dish (8x8 inches or similar size) with parchment paper.

2. Mix Dry Ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, combine the rolled oats and salt.

3. Add Wet Ingredients: Pour in the melted coconut oil, maple syrup (or agave nectar), and vanilla extract into the dry ingredients. Mix well until the ingredients are evenly combined.

4. Prepare the Base: Take about two-thirds of the oat mixture and press it firmly into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. This forms the base of your bars.

5. Add Fresh or Rehydrated Strawberries: Spread the chopped fresh strawberries or rehydrated freeze-dried strawberries over the oat base.

6. Add Topping: To the remaining oat mixture, you can add chopped nuts if desired for added texture and flavor. Sprinkle this mixture over the strawberries, creating a crumbly topping.

7. Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

8. Cool and Slice: Allow the bars to cool completely in the baking dish. Once cooled, lift the bars out using the parchment paper, and place them on a cutting board. Cut into squares or bars.



Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients:

1-pound fresh strawberries, washed and hulled

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Graham cracker crumbs for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Wash the strawberries and cut off the tops (hull them). Make a small hollow in each strawberry using a small knife or a melon baller to create a cavity for the cheesecake filling.

2. Make the Cheesecake Filling: In a mixing bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth and well combined.

3. Fill the Strawberries: Using a spoon or a piping bag, fill each strawberry with the cheesecake mixture. Fill them generously, allowing the filling to slightly mound on top.

4. Chill and Serve:

Place the stuffed strawberries in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to allow the cheesecake filling to set.