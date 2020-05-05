California Live

Discover your best California life
recipe

Try Out This Scrumptious Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili

This delicious veggie chili will spice up your dinner routine in no time!

By California Live

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Bored of your normal dinner routine? Clean out your fridge and make a yummy dinner that takes no time. Nutritionist Ashley Reinke-Hawk showed California Live how to make a delicious veggie chili that will spice up your dinner menu.

Ingredients:

  • Frozen or fresh vegetables like bell pepper, celery or carrots.
  • Two cups of chopped mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp cumin
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 can crushed tomatoes or 2 cups tomato sauce
  • 1 can of beans of your choice (pinto beans recommended)

Recipe:

  • Chop up your vegetables
  • Add all your ingredients into your slow cooker
  • Stir up the ingredients
  • Let it simmer for two to three hours
  • Top your bowl of chili with your favorite toppings like cheese, cilantro or tomatoes

Using this recipe you can make chili cheese baked potatoes, sloppy joes or sweet potato and zucchini fried casserole.

This article tagged under:

recipe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us