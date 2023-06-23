Acne is something we may have all dealt with at some point in our lives. Whether you are struggling with acne at the current moment or it comes in cycles throughout the year, Dr Rahi Sarbaziha of Beverly Hills, recommends doing a few things before breaking the bank and purchasing all the acne products that may not even work for you.

Dr. Rahi's top 3 tips for avoiding acne at any age are:

Change your pillowcases at least once a week! We lay our heads on the same pillow night after night for days on end without changing the pillowcase for weeks. If you are dealing with acne right now, start by changing your pillowcase a few times a week. Start logging your food intake. Our bodies change every 7 years and if you notice you are now getting more acne than before, you may be eating an ingredient that no longer agrees with your body. "I always recommend an anti-inflammatory plant-based diet for all my patients dealing with acne", says Dr. Rahi. Facials! Specifically extraction facials on the regular. Not only does a facial help your skin maintain its natural moisture and glow, it also helps preserve the overall health of your skin.

While Dr. Rahi always encourages a visit to her office where she can treat acne using a number of different ways using the latest technology, here are some products, many under $50, that she highly recommends to start your skin routine off on the right foot. Cleansers and moisturizers are for any age, serums and retinols are used for folks in their 20's and beyond.

Cleansers under $50:

Option 1: PCA Skin BPO 5% Cleanser - $43.50

Option 2: Revision Skincare Brightening Facial Wash - $44

Splurge Serum: Alpharet Clearing Serum - $135

Moisturizer: Paula's Choice Oil Free Moisturizer - $29

Splurge Retinols:

Option 1: Protocol Lab Enzyme Active Retinol Serum - $88

Option 2: Alpharet Overnight Cream - $135

Face Mask: The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask - $46

Dr. Rahi also mentions using an LED light and microneedling treatments once you are in your 30's to treat any severe acne problems or simply minimize the amount of outbreaks you may have.

For more information or to schedule a visit with Dr. Rahi Sarbaziha, you can follow her on instagram at @doctorrahimd or check out her website at www.doctorrahi.com.