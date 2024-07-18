Tomatoes 101: Everything you need to know about the beloved summer staple  



Carmen Perr, best known to her 1M+ followers as ‘Carmen in the Garden,’ joins California Live’s Danielle Nottingham to talk all things tomatoes. Learn the different varieties, how to grow your own & get Carmen’s favorite summer salad recipe.

Summer Panzanella Salad Recipe:

Ingredients —

4 cups of day-old bread, cut into cubes

4 cups of ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 cup cucumber, sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh basil, torn

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method—