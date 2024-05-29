Food & Drink

Throw the ultimate Olympics watch party with these French-inspired food and beverage pairings

Entertaining expert Paul Zahn stops by to show California Live’s Jessica Vilchis how to throw a French-themed viewing party.

The Olympics are almost here so entertaining expert Paul Zahn stops by to show California Live’s Jessica Vilchis how to throw a French-themed viewing party. From a fun fry station to a spectacular spritz, these recipes will make you the gold medalist of your group. 

‘French 75’ Recipe

  • 1 oz Martell Cognac
  • 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 0.5 oz simple syrup
  • 3 oz Champagne
‘Rosé Spritz’ Recipe

  • 3 parts sparkling rose
  • 2 parts Lillet Rose
  • 1 part soda water
  • Garnish with fresh berries & flowers

