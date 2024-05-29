Throw the ultimate Olympics watch party with these French-inspired food and beverage pairings

The Olympics are almost here so entertaining expert Paul Zahn stops by to show California Live’s Jessica Vilchis how to throw a French-themed viewing party. From a fun fry station to a spectacular spritz, these recipes will make you the gold medalist of your group.
‘French 75’ Recipe
- 1 oz Martell Cognac
- 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
- 3 oz Champagne
‘Rosé Spritz’ Recipe
- 3 parts sparkling rose
- 2 parts Lillet Rose
- 1 part soda water
- Garnish with fresh berries & flowers