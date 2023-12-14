These 5 easy holiday desserts will seriously level-up your treats table

Espresso Cheesecake Truffles

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

2 teaspoons Instant Espresso

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon Liqueur, either coffee or chocolate

1/2 cup dark chocolate, finely grated

Instructions:

Combine cream cheese, instant espresso, powdered sugar, and liqueur in a mixing bowl and combine. Scoop small balls of the mixture into the grated chocolate and roll into balls. Chill until firm.