These 5 easy holiday desserts will seriously level-up your treats table

From espresso cheesecake truffles to a cast iron gingerbread cake, chef Jamie Gwen shares 5 simple and delicious holiday treats with California Live’s Danielle Nottingham. 

Espresso Cheesecake Truffles

Ingredients:

    • 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
    • 2 teaspoons Instant Espresso
    • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
    • 1 tablespoon Liqueur, either coffee or chocolate
    • 1/2 cup dark chocolate, finely grated
    Instructions:

    Combine cream cheese, instant espresso, powdered sugar, and liqueur in a mixing bowl and combine. Scoop small balls of the mixture into the grated chocolate and roll into balls. Chill until firm.

