The full interview: Phil and Lily Rosenthal talk new children's book, father-daughter foodie adventures & more 

We had so much fun chatting and playing a father-daughter version of the 'newlywed game' with Phil and Lily, but California Live is a half-hour show, and we only had time to air half of it.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Here's the laughter-filled, full interview.

California Live's Danielle Nottingham sat down with Phil Rosenthal, host of Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil,” and his daughter Lily to dish out details on their new book for picky eaters: “Just Try It!.” We had so much fun chatting and playing a father-daughter version of the 'newlywed game' with them, and are excited to bring you the interview in its entirety!

