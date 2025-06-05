The Black Food & Wine Experience heats up Oakland this weekend with bold flavor!

Oakland is serving up bold flavors and powerful stories at this year’s Black Food & Wine Experience, happening June 5-8. The event brings together award-winning Black chefs, winemakers, and mixologists for an unforgettable celebration of culture, cuisine, and community. From curated tastings to chef demos and live music, it’s more than a food festival--it’s a movement.

Jambalaya Risotto

Serves: 6

Ingredients

Protein & Aromatics

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

8 oz andouille sausage, sliced

8 oz chicken thighs, diced (boneless, skinless)

½ lb shrimp, peeled & deveined (reserve tails for garnish if desired)

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

1 small pepper, finely diced

8 oz okra, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

Rice & Liquid

1½ cups Arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine (optional but recommended)

4–5 cups hot chicken or vegetable stock (kept warm on the stove)

1 tsp tomato paste

1½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to heat level)

1 tsp fresh thyme

½ tsp fresh dill

Kosher salt & black pepper, to taste

Finishing

¼ cup grated Parmesan (yes—it works here!)

1 tbsp cold butter, for finishing

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Scallions or green onion, for garnish

Instructions

Sauté the meats:

In a wide sauté pan or braiser, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add sausage and brown slightly. Add diced chicken and cook until lightly golden. Remove both and set aside. (You’ll add them back later.) Sauté the veg:

In the same pan, add onion and peppers. Cook until softened (about 5 min). Add garlic and tomato paste and stir until fragrant (1 min). Toast the rice:

Stir in Arborio rice and cook for 1–2 minutes until slightly translucent around the edges. Deglaze with white wine and let it reduce almost completely. Begin risotto method:

Add smoked paprika, cayenne, thyme, and dill. Begin adding warm stock 1 ladle at a time, stirring constantly. Wait until each addition is mostly absorbed before adding more. This should take about 20–25 minutes. Add proteins:

After about 15 minutes of cooking, stir in cooked sausage and chicken. With about 5 minutes left in cooking, add shrimp. (They’ll poach gently in the residual heat.) Finish the dish:

When rice is al dente and creamy, stir in Parmesan, cold butter, and fresh parsley. Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and more cayenne if desired. Serve:

Spoon into bowls. Garnish with scallions! Add reserved shrimp tails or chopped parsley for presentation.

Chef Montperi Tips

Want a fun Caribbean-style variation? Use coconut milk and stock blend, add yellow curry paste.

Vegetarian? Swap proteins with vegetables like seasonal mushrooms, artichokes, squash, and use veg stock.

Scale easily for larger groups—risotto holds surprisingly well in a warm oven (300°F) for 30 minutes if finished with extra butter and stock.

*Recipe courtesy of Chef Lamont Perriman / Montperi Catering and Events