Spring is here and Chef Jamie Gwen visited California Live to share her top picks on the best seasonal produce and how to incorporate them into any meal. Chef Gwen says grilled asparagus is the perfect addition to any pasta dish and one of the most anticipated vegetables of spring. She says super thin or thick asparagus goes well with a shrimp pasta but thin asparagus will only take about a minute to cook on the grill. Asparagus also has an added health benefit. “They are full of sweet, fresh flavor and they’re chock full of antioxidants and they are known to lower high blood pressure,” says Chef Gwen. Sugar snap peas and radishes also made her list. Chef Gwen recommends eating snap peas raw or sautéed, and try roasting your radishes for a sweet finish.

Pineapples and strawberries are her favorite spring fruit picks. If you’re wondering how to choose a ripe, sweet pineapple, here’s a little tip—check the long, pointy leaves. Chef Gwen says the leaves should easily come off when you pull on them. Pineapples and strawberries are also good for your health: pineapples contain an enzyme called bromelain which helps heal bruises, and strawberries are packed with vitamin C.