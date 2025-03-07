Food & Drink

Sip craft cocktails and listen to live music at this South Bay hotspot!

Le Chabanais Cocktail

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
1 ¼  ounces  Ketel Citron vodka
¾     ounce St-Germain Liqueur
¾     ounce fresh lemon juice
1-2  fresh raspberries
¼     ounce grenadine
Splash of egg white

METHOD:
1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker.

2. Dry shake (with no ice) to froth the egg white. Add ice and shake again to chill.

3. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh raspberry.

*Recipe courtesy of Belle Epoque

