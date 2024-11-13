Should You “Eat Like A Girl”? Women's Health Expert Mindy Pelz Says You Should

California Live correspondent Lisa Breckenridge meets leading women’s health expert and author Mindy Pelz in celebration of her new book, “Eat Like a Girl”. As the pioneer of the fasting movement, Pelz partnered with plant-based chef Leslie Durso to create 100+ recipes that help women harness the power of food to support their natural rhythms, balance hormones, boost energy and burn fat.

Here are the recipes for the Choco Maca Smoothie, Buddha Bowl, and Pumpkin Protein Pancakes.

CHOCO MACA SMOOTHIE

Serves: 1 (GF / NF / V / VG)

INGREDIENTS:

2 frozen bananas, chopped

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon maca powder

HOW TO MAKE:

Combine the bananas, almond milk, cocoa powder, and maca powder in a blender and blend on high speed and blend until smooth.

BUDDHA BOWL

INGREDIENTS:

Dressing:

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 ½ tbsp white miso paste

1 ½ tbsp tamari

½ tbsp agave or maple syrup

½ tsp grated fresh ginger

1 small clove of garlic, minced and mashed to a paste

Salt and pepper

Bowl:

½ teaspoon olive oil

½ cup dry quinoa, rinsed

1 cup lacinato kale, center ribs removed

1 cup diced store-bought baked tofu

¼ cup broccoli sprouts

¼ cup shredded carrot

¼ cup sliced sugar snap peas

¼ cup shredded purple cabbage

1 tbsp hemp seeds

1 watermelon radish, sliced (optional)

HOW TO MAKE:

Make the dressing: Whisk together the olive oil, rice vinegar, miso, tamari, agave syrup, ginger, and garlic in a small bowl. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Make the quinoa: Bring ½ cup water to a boil in a small pot over high heat. Add the quinoa, cover, and decrease the heat to medium-low. Let it simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the quinoa has absorbed all the water. Remove from the heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and set aside.

Assemble the bowl: Drizzle the kale with olive oil and massage with your hands until the kale is softened. In a bowl, arrange separate sections of quinoa, kale, baked tofu, carrots, broccoli sprouts, sugar snap peas, and purple cabbage. Drizzle with the dressing, sprinkle with the hemp seeds, garnish with radish, and enjoy.

PUMPKIN PROTEIN PANCAKES

Makes: 8 pancakes (GF / NF / V / VG)

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon melted refined coconut oil

¾ cup all-purpose gluten-free flour

¼ cup vegan protein powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground ginger

1 pinch ground nutmeg

¼ cup pepitas, toasted in a frying pan

HOW TO MAKE:

Combine the milk and apple cider vinegar in a large bowl and let rest until the milk curdles slightly, about 5 minutes. Add the pumpkin, maple syrup, and vanilla and whisk to combine. Add the melted coconut oil while mixing to incorporate.

Add the flour, protein powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to a small bowl and combine. Add to the milk mixture and whisk. Let the batter rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

Heat a griddle on medium heat and spritz with avocado oil cooking spray. Pour 1/4 cup measurements of the batter onto the griddle, keeping them spaced apart. Cook until bubbles appear in the middle and the edges turn slightly dry. Flip over and cook for 1 to 3 minutes more, or until the pancakes are set on both sides and golden brown.