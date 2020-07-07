California Live

Discover your best California life
Cocktails

Shake Up Your Summer With These Refreshing Cocktails

These cocktails are perfect way to unwind and start a great summer night.

By California Live

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Shaken or stirred? Forage in Oakland tantalized California Live with some fresh cocktails ideas and twists just in time for summer.

Forage 75

Enjoy a refreshing summer twist on a Fresh 75.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz. of gin
  • 3/4 oz. of freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz. of simple syrup
  • 1/4 oz. of Aperol
  • 3 oz. sparkling wine
  • Orange peel

Add the gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and aperol into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Pour mixture over ice. Then add in the sprinkling wine until the drink is full. Add in an orange peel for garnish

California Live

Discover your best California life

health and beauty Jul 7

Summer Beauty Essentials On A Budget

summertime Jul 7

Try ‘Shrub' For Summer Cocktails

Summer Twist on a Greyhound

It's a drink you love, but give a Greyhound a fun summer twist.

  • Two or three oz. of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.
  • 1.5 oz. of vodka
  • Lime or grapefruit for garnish

Pour vodka and grapefruit juice over ice. Stir. Add fruit for garnish. For a summer twist add sparkling seltzer on top.

This article tagged under:

CocktailsSummer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us