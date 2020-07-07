Shake Up Your Summer With These Refreshing Cocktails

Shaken or stirred? Forage in Oakland tantalized California Live with some fresh cocktails ideas and twists just in time for summer.

Forage 75

Enjoy a refreshing summer twist on a Fresh 75.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. of gin

3/4 oz. of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 oz. of simple syrup

1/4 oz. of Aperol

3 oz. sparkling wine

Orange peel

Add the gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and aperol into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Pour mixture over ice. Then add in the sprinkling wine until the drink is full. Add in an orange peel for garnish

Summer Twist on a Greyhound

It's a drink you love, but give a Greyhound a fun summer twist.

Two or three oz. of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.

1.5 oz. of vodka

Lime or grapefruit for garnish

Pour vodka and grapefruit juice over ice. Stir. Add fruit for garnish. For a summer twist add sparkling seltzer on top.