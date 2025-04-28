food

Seafood Made Simple: Make Ari Kolender's elegant Sicilian crudo at home

Celebrated chef and restaurateur Ari Kolender shares how to make a stunning, and surprisingly simple, Sicilian crudo from his debut cookbook “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea.” Ari shares why he believes great seafood is more approachable than people think, the philosophy behind his wildly popular Los Angeles restaurants, and how to pull off raw fish dishes that impress without stress.

SICILIAN CRUDO

Makes 1

INGREDIENTS:
3 ounces (85g) raw seafood, such as fatty tuna, scallops, and/or salmon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Pinch of flaky sea salt
2 tablespoon brined capers
Pinch of finely dices red onion
Coarsely ground black pepper

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Cut the seafood into bite-size slices between ¼ and 1/3 inch (6 and 8mm) thick. Arrange the slices on a plate like a mosaic, touching each other but not fully overlapping.
  2. Drizzle the olive oil over the fish and follow it with lemon juice, making sure to hit every piece. Season each piece with flaky sea salt and sprinkle with the capers, trying to make sure that there is at least one caper on every piece of fish. Follow that by sprinkling the onion over the top and finishing it with several twists of black pepper.
  3. Eat immediately.

*Recipe courtesy of Ari Kolender

