Seafood Made Simple: Make Ari Kolender's elegant Sicilian crudo at home

SICILIAN CRUDO
Makes 1
INGREDIENTS:
3 ounces (85g) raw seafood, such as fatty tuna, scallops, and/or salmon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Pinch of flaky sea salt
2 tablespoon brined capers
Pinch of finely dices red onion
Coarsely ground black pepper
HOW TO MAKE:
Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
- Cut the seafood into bite-size slices between ¼ and 1/3 inch (6 and 8mm) thick. Arrange the slices on a plate like a mosaic, touching each other but not fully overlapping.
- Drizzle the olive oil over the fish and follow it with lemon juice, making sure to hit every piece. Season each piece with flaky sea salt and sprinkle with the capers, trying to make sure that there is at least one caper on every piece of fish. Follow that by sprinkling the onion over the top and finishing it with several twists of black pepper.
- Eat immediately.
*Recipe courtesy of Ari Kolender