Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell is back with “Super Easy” recipes!

Two-time New York Times bestselling author and beloved culinary creator John Kanell shares an easy dish from his cookbook, “Preppy Kitchen Super Easy: 100 Simple and Versatile Recipes,” and tips to keep things simple in the kitchen.

Creamy Tarragon Chicken Salad

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60g) mayonnaise

¼ cup (60g) Greek yogurt or sour cream

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons minced fresh tarragon leaves

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cups (about 1 pound/450g) chopped or shredded cooked chicken (I use light and dark meat with skin removed)

1 cup (200g) halved red or green grapes

1 large celery stalk, chopped

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

⅓ cup (40g) chopped toasted nuts (optional)

Your favorite sandwich fixings or salad greens, for serving

Method:

In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, tarragon, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken, grapes, celery, onion, and nuts, if using, and stir until combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days. Before serving, season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Spread over bread for a sandwich or scoop over salad greens.

*Recipe courtesy of John Kanell from “Preppy Kitchen Super Easy: 100 Simple and Versatile Recipes”