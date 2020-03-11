Photos: California Live’s First Birthday Bash

California Live hosts and correspondents, crew, and friends celebrated one year of the Emmy-nominated lifestyle entertainment show on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Several hundred guests indulged in spa treatments and signature libations at the birthday bash at the NBC lot in Universal City.

The award-winning, 30-minute live show airs weekdays throughout the state and features the latest in entertainment and lifestyle trends and celebrity guests. See more from California Live here.

Below, a look in photos at the star-studded night: