California Live
Discover your best California life

Photos: California Live’s First Birthday Bash

California Live hosts and correspondents, crew, and friends celebrated one year of the Emmy-nominated lifestyle entertainment show on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Several hundred guests indulged in spa treatments and signature libations at the birthday bash at the NBC lot in Universal City.

The award-winning, 30-minute live show airs weekdays throughout the state and features the latest in entertainment and lifestyle trends and celebrity guests. See more from California Live here.

Below, a look in photos at the star-studded night:

10 photos
1/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
NBC California Live hosts and correspondents celebrate the show’s first birthday with hundreds of guests on the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020. (Left to Right) Lawrence Zarian, Ross Thomas, Danielle Nottingham (co-host), Vicki Johnson, Jessica Vilchis (co-host), Malou Nubla (co-host), Amber Pfister, Kim Caldwell-Harvey, Laila Muhammad, Sisanie, Lisa Breckenridge
2/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
Actor Corey Feldman and wife Courtney on the red carpet with NBC California Live co-hosts Jessica Vilchis and Danielle Nottingham celebrate at the show’s first birthday bash on the Universal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020. Feldman has appeared on the award-winning live show to promote his much talked about documentary that aired on March 9.
3/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes Javid celebrates red carpet-style at NBC California Live’s birthday bash held at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020. Several hundred guests indulged in spa treatments and signature libations.
4/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
California Live Correspondent Kim Caldwell-Harvey celebrates the show’s first year on NBC at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020. She is joined by husband Jordan Harvey, daughter Harlow and two week old baby Houston making her red carpet debut. Caldwell-Harvey interviews celebrities and covers lifestyle trends for the award-winning, live show airing throughout the state.
5/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
All Access co-host Zuri Hall celebrates on NBC California Live’s red carpet birthday bash on the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020. The award-winning, 30-minute live show airs weekdays throughout the state and features the latest in entertainment and lifestyle trends and celebrity guests.
6/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty

NBC4 Anchor and Reporter Robert Kovacik with actresses Khandi Alexander and Sofia Milos attended California Live's first birthday bash at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020.
7/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
NBC California Live Hosts Malou Nubla, Jessica Vilchis and Danielle Nottingham with actress and singer Madison Taylor Baez attended California Live's first birthday bash at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020.
8/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
Celebrity trainer Amoila Cesar with NBC California Live Co-Host Danielle Nottingham attended California Live's first birthday bash at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020.
9/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
Former American Idol singer Elliott Yamin with Karen Cruz attended California Live's first birthday bash at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020.
10/10
Randy Shropshire, NBC/Getty
Young and Restless actor Sean Dominic attended California Live's first birthday bash at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, CA on March 4, 2020.

This article tagged under:

California Live

More Photo Galleries

Photos: DEA’s ‘Project Python’ Nets 130 Arrests in San Diego and Imperial Counties, Plus 3K+ Pounds of Meth
Photos: DEA’s ‘Project Python’ Nets 130 Arrests in San Diego and Imperial Counties, Plus 3K+ Pounds of Meth
Empty Seats, Empty Shelves: Scenes From Around SoCal During the Coronavirus Outbreak
Empty Seats, Empty Shelves: Scenes From Around SoCal During the Coronavirus Outbreak
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
San Diego’s Border Busts
San Diego’s Border Busts
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us