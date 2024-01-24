People are buzzing about this honey cake recipe 

California Live’s Berlin visits ‘Mike & Niki’s Honey Company’ in San Jose to learn how to make a moist & delicious honey cake. Plus, owner Niki explains the benefits of using locally-sourced honey.

Honey Cake

1 ¼ cups Flour

½ cup Sugar

½ cup avocado oil

2 Eggs

½ cup honey

½ cup Coffee

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon Baking soda

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

¼ teaspoon Nutmeg

Honey Syrup

½ cup honey

1 Tablespoon of butter

¼ cup of water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (I used our homemade bourbon vanilla extract)

Instructions

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F and prepare parchment-lined loaf pan or our oiled cute honey cake mold

In a separate large mixing bowl add the eggs, sugar, oil, vanilla extract and honey and mix well with a whisk or mixer (we’ll be using a kitchen aid stand mixer) Add the hot coffee or lemon into the wet mixture and mix until well combined.

In a separate medium bowl add the dry ingredients: flour, baking Powder, Baking Soda, Kosher salt, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg or Lemon, Mix with a small whisk or mixer until combined.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients mixture and carefully mix until just combined. (don’t overmix!)

Pour the batter into a parchment paper -lined loaf pan or our oiled honey cake mold and bake in a 350 degrees F preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Make a honey syrup

In a small saucepan add honey, butter, water and vanilla, mix till dissolved, allow to cool while baking

Drizzle honey syrup on top of the cake right when it comes out of the oven. Let the cake cool for 30 minutes and serve!

Use room temperature ingredients. This ensures that your mixture mixes well and bakes nicely. You don’t want to place cold batter into the oven.

Don’t over mix, to prevent the gluten developing in the flour.