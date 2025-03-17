Meal Prep Monday: Turn one dinner into a week's worth of meals!

Chef Jamie Gwen joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis to share creative ways to reimagine dinnertime staples into exciting new meals throughout the week. Turn maple-glazed pork tenderloin into a succulent banh mi sandwich, and roasted butternut squash transforms into a veggie-filled mac and cheese!

MAPLE-GLAZED PORK TENDERLOIN

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

Freshly ground pepper

1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin

HOW TO MAKE:

Combine maple syrup, soy sauce, Dijon, sesame oil, garlic and pepper in a bowl. Place pork in a resealable plastic bag and add the marinade. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least eight hours, or overnight. Grill until cooked through or roast for 25-30 min at 425F (internal temperature of 145F), then let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH WITH BURRATA

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 butternut squash, halved and cleaned

4 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

2 balls burrata cheese

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Honey to drizzle

Freshly grated nutmeg

HOW TO MAKE:

Heat oven to 400F. Drizzle the squash with olive oil and arrange cut-side-down on a large roasting pan. Transfer the baking sheet into the oven and roast for 35-40 minutes, flipping halfway, until the squash is fork tender. Once out of the oven, cut into pieces and place some burrata in each of the pieces of squash. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds, drizzle with honey and top with freshly grated nutmeg. Can be served warm or at room temperature.

*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen

ROASTED BROCCOLINI WITH LEMON & PARMESAN

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

3 bunches broccolini, trimmed

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Charred Lemon

HOW TO MAKE:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the broccolini evenly on the baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Using tongs, gently toss the florets in the oil to combine and season with salt and pepper and red pepper flakes. Transfer the baking sheet into the oven and roast for 15-20 minutes until the broccolini is just golden and slightly crispy. While the broccolini is roasting, combine the remaining olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, lemon zest and juice and parmesan. Whisk to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the baking sheet from oven and drizzle the dressing on top. Pop back into the oven for 2-3 minutes. Then remove, toss to combine and serve.

*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen