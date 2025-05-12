Make the Korean staple, bibimbap for dinner tonight!

BIBIMBAP

A simple and satisfying dish featuring crispy rice topped with tender seasoned vegetables and a perfectly fried egg, finished with fragrant sesame oil and a touch of spicy gochujang.

Makes: 2 Servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups cooked rice (day-old rice works best)

1/2 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms, boiled and seasoned

1/2 cup spinach, boiled and seasoned

4 tablespoons thinly sliced pickled radish, boiled and seasoned

1/2 cup diced squash, boiled and seasoned

1/2 cup diced carrots, boiled and seasoned

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons butter

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons gochujang (or more to taste)

2 large eggs

HOW TO MAKE:

Gather all the prepared vegetable ingredients and set aside. To make the crispy rice, heat a large frying pan or two smaller pans over medium heat. Add the mayonnaise and butter and let them melt together. Add the cooked rice to the pan(s) and spread it out in an even layer. The mayonnaise and butter will help create a crispy bottom without burning. Cook the rice, undisturbed, for 5-7 minutes, or until the bottom starts to turn golden brown and crispy. You can gently press down on the rice with a spatula to encourage even crisping. Once the rice is crispy to your liking, add the prepared shiitake mushrooms, spinach, pickled radish, squash, and carrots to the pan(s). Gently stir to combine and heat through for 1-2 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt if needed. While the vegetables are heating, fry the two eggs separately in a small non-stick pan until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny or cooked to your preference. Divide the crispy rice and vegetables between two bowls. Top each with a fried egg. Drizzle each bowl with sesame oil and gochujang. Mix everything together and enjoy immediately!

*Recipe courtesy of Sonamu Korean Restaurant