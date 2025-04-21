Make-Ahead Magic: One night of cooking, a week of delicious meals!

SHEET PAN HONEY-LIME CHICKEN
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
For Chicken—
- 2 lbs. chicken thighs (bone in, skin on)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ cup honey
- Juice of 2 limes
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
For Sauce—
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 avocado
- Zest & juice of 1 lime
- 2 tbsp cilantro leaves
- ½ tsp kosher salt
HOW TO MAKE:
- Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the chicken with the olive oil, smoked paprika and salt. Mix well and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix together the honey and lime juice in a small bowl.
- Remove the chicken and brush with half of the honey/lime mixture and place back in the oven for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Combine the Greek yogurt, avocado, lime zest and juice, cilantro and salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.
- Glaze the chicken one more time once you remove the chicken from the oven.
*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen
CILANTRO LIME RICE
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
For Rice—
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 2 cups water or stock
- 2 tsp avocado oil
- 1 lime, juiced & zested
- Kosher salt
For Cilantro Vinaigrette—
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 2 cups tightly packed cilantro, stems removed
- 1 garlic clove
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp kosher salt
HOW TO MAKE:
- Combine all the ingredients for the cilantro vinaigrette in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Once hot, add the rice and lime juice and sauté for 60 seconds to toast the rice. Add the water and bring the rice to a boil. Cover and reduce the heat to low and cook until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes.
- Add 1/4 cup of the cilantro vinaigrette and stir to combine. Fluff the rice with a fork, add the lime juice and zest and stir to combine.
*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen
PORTOBELLO GRATIN
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 portobello mushroom caps
- 1 ¼ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/3 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- Olive oil
- Salt & Pepper
HOW TO MAKE:
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Lay the portobello mushrooms in a casserole dish. Mix the remaining ingredients and fill each portobello mushroom.
- Drizzle with olive oil, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 more minutes.
*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen