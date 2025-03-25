Mac ‘n' Cheese gets a Michelin-star Makeover. Try it for dinner tonight!

Serves 2

Ingredients:

● 2 cups cooked short pasta, like elbow macaroni or rigatoni

1 cup sour cream

● 1 Tablespoon Dijon

● 1 teaspoon salt

● 1 cup grated Farmhouse Cheddar

½ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

● 1 cup toasted Panko breadcrumbs

How to make:

1. Grate Cheeses, and combine with sour cream, Dijon, and salt in a medium bowl until well-mixed. Add the mixture to an 8” nonstick skillet and bring to a bubble.

2. Add cooked pasta to the bubbling sauce and cook until pasta is warmed through, and the sauce is thickened to your liking, about 1 minute.

3. Spoon into bowls and top with toasted breadcrumbs.

*Recipe courtesy of Chef Douglas Keane, Cyrus Restaurant; Geyserville, CA