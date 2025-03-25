food

Mac ‘n' Cheese gets a Michelin-star Makeover. Try it for dinner tonight!

A VERY ADULT MAC ‘N’ CHEESEA mixture of cheeses, grated and combined with sour cream, salt, and Dijon mustard. This mixture is put in a warm pan and creates the creamy sauce, cooked pasta is added, and all is mixed until it’s hot and bubbly! Toasted Panko breadcrumbs sprinkled on top add crunch and texture. This is an easier and quicker way to make mac ‘n’ cheese in one pan, without having to bake it or make a velouté sauce. Using aged cheeses gives the dish incredible depth of flavor, and the Dijon mustard adds a kick of heat to balance the richness of a mac ‘n’ cheese.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

●    2 cups cooked short pasta, like elbow macaroni or rigatoni

1 cup sour cream

●    1 Tablespoon Dijon

●    1 teaspoon salt

●    1 cup grated Farmhouse Cheddar

½ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

●    1 cup toasted Panko breadcrumbs

How to make:

1. Grate Cheeses, and combine with sour cream, Dijon, and salt in a medium bowl until well-mixed. Add the mixture to an 8” nonstick skillet and bring to a bubble.

2. Add cooked pasta to the bubbling sauce and cook until pasta is warmed through, and the sauce is thickened to your liking, about 1 minute.

3. Spoon into bowls and top with toasted breadcrumbs.

*Recipe courtesy of Chef Douglas Keane, Cyrus Restaurant; Geyserville, CA

