Learn to make a French Omelet!

FRENCH OMELET WITH CRAB
Yields: 1 omelet
Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5-7 minutes per omelet
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup crab meat
- ½ lime, juiced and zested
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 3 tsps finely chopped chives
- ½ tsp salt
- 3 large eggs
Instructions:
- Prepare the Crab:
- In a medium bowl, gently combine the crab meat, lime juice, and lime zest.
- Season with ¼ teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of chives.
- Mix gently to avoid breaking up the crab.
- Prepare the Eggs:
- Crack the eggs into a large bowl.
- Whisk the eggs vigorously with a fork or whisk until light and frothy.
- Season with ½ teaspoon of salt and remaining chives
- Cook the Omelets:
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.
- Pour the egg mixture into the skillet.
- Tilt and swirl the pan to ensure even cooking and create a thin layer.
- Cook until the edges are set but the center is still slightly wet, about 2-3 minutes.
- Sprinkle with the crab mixture.
- Fold the omelet in half using a spatula and cook for an additional minute or until the egg is cooked through.
Enjoy your delicious crab omelets!
*Recipe courtesy of Nicko Moulinos, Executive Chef at Eos & Nyx