Learn how to make sweet Italian zeppole at home

Zeppole (Italian Doughnut Holes) Recipe
Yield: 36
Ingredients
- 00 or All-Purpose Flour 185g
- Baking Powder 11g
- Salt 1/8 tsp
- Sugar 50g
- Cinnamon 1/2 tsp
- Lemon, Zested 1 lemon
- Eggs, 2
- Heavy Cream 60g
- Buttermilk 15g
- Vanilla Extract 2.5g
- Vegetable Oil (for frying) 2 liters
- Powdered Sugar, as needed
Method
1. Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.
2. Whisk wet ingredients until frothy. Fold in dry ingredients, being careful not to overmix, to form a stiff dough.
3. In a heavy-bottomed pan or in a deep fryer, heat oil to 375 F.
4. Roll tablespoons of dough into smooth balls (the shape of a doughnut hole).
5. Drop dough balls into hot oil several at a time and fry for 3 minutes or until golden brown.
6. Drain zeppole on a cooling rack or absorbent cloth or paper towels and dust generously with powdered sugar.