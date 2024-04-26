Learn how to make sweet Italian zeppole at home

Zeppole (Italian Doughnut Holes) Recipe

Yield: 36

Ingredients

00 or All-Purpose Flour 185g

Baking Powder 11g

Salt 1/8 tsp

Sugar 50g

Cinnamon 1/2 tsp

Lemon, Zested 1 lemon

Eggs, 2

Heavy Cream 60g

Buttermilk 15g

Vanilla Extract 2.5g

Vegetable Oil (for frying) 2 liters

Powdered Sugar, as needed

Method

1. Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. Whisk wet ingredients until frothy. Fold in dry ingredients, being careful not to overmix, to form a stiff dough.

3. In a heavy-bottomed pan or in a deep fryer, heat oil to 375 F.

4. Roll tablespoons of dough into smooth balls (the shape of a doughnut hole).

5. Drop dough balls into hot oil several at a time and fry for 3 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Drain zeppole on a cooling rack or absorbent cloth or paper towels and dust generously with powdered sugar.