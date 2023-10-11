Filipino-American Heritage

Learn how to make Lumpia, a popular Filipino spring roll dish

Our celebration of Filipino-American History Month continues and this time it’s all about the food!

By Jobeth Devera

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make traditional lumpia with Chef Alex of Oakland’s “The Lumpia Company,” plus he makes Jobeth a special Filipino-Mexican version of the beloved snack.

Lumpia Recipe

Chicken Adobo filling

  • 3lb Chicken Thigh (1/2 Bone In & 1/2 Boneless) 
  • 3/4 Cup Soy Sauce 
  • 1/2 Cup White Distilled Vinegar 
  • 1 Cup Water 
  • 8 Garlic Cloves 
  • 2 Bay Leaves 
  • 1/2 Tsp Black Peppercorn 
  • 1/2 Tbs Brown Sugar 
  • 1 Pack of Lumpia Wrapper 
  • 2 tbsp Cornstarch & 1 cup water for glue 
TacoStyle topping

  • Shredded Cheddar Cheese 
  • Sour Cream
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Pico De Gallo 
  • Taco Hot Sauce 

Deep fry in canola, corn, or vegetable oil, 2 inches deep in a pot or pan.

Enjoy!

Filipino-American Heritage
