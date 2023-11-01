Learn how to make arepas from scratch!

Chef James Tahani teaches California Live’s Danielle Nottingham how to make a traditional Venezuelan dish: Arepas de reina pepiada.

—RECIPES—

SHREDDED MEAT:

6 to 8 cups water

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

2 lbs Flank Steak

4 bay leaves

1 tsp coarse black pepper

2 tbsp Mazola corn oil

5 whole garlic cloves

1 yellow onion, diced

1 red pepper

1 cup diced tomato

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

AREPAS:

3 1/2 cups cornmeal

3 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons Mazola Corn Oil

Yellow cheese to taste

Preparation:

For the shredded meat:

Add water, bay leaves, and black pepper to a large pot over high heat.

Put the flank steak in the pot and bring to the boil; Cover and let reduce over low heat.

Cook for 2 hours or until meat is tender.

Remove the meat from the liquid and cool completely. Once it has cooled, shred the meat by hand and set it aside.

In a medium-sized pot over high heat, add the corn oil, garlic, onion, and red pepper.

Sauté for 2-3 minutes and add cumin and cook for 2-3 minutes more.

Add the shredded beef, tomato, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes.

For the arepas:

In a large bowl, mix the dough with the water. Add the salt and corn oil to the dough mixture. The consistency should be creamy but compact.

Shape the dough mixture into golf ball size or slightly larger, and press into 4-inch-diameter circles with a thickness of 3/4 inch.

Add 2 tablespoons of corn oil to a hot griddle and cook the arepas for about 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.