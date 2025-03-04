Learn how to cook a fabulous French feast for two at “Violet Cooking School.”

Classic Fondue

Jesse Brune-Horan, director of Violet Cooking School, shows us how to create a savory cheese fondue for the perfect at-home date night.

Makes: 2-4 Servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 garlic clove

4 ounces Comte cheese

(Fontina may be substituted)

4 ounces Gruyere cheese

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

EQUIPMENT NEEDED:

Ceramic fondue pot

Small bowl

Medium stockpot

HOW TO MAKE:

1. Rub the inside of the ceramic fondue pot with the garlic clove, then discard.

2. In a small bowl, add the cheeses and cornstarch, toss to coat, set aside.

3. In a medium stockpot, add the white wine and lemon juice and bring to a gentle simmer. Gradually stir the cheese into the simmering liquid. Melting the cheese gradually encourages a smooth fondue. Once smooth, pour into the prepared fondue pot.

4. Arrange an assortment of bite-sized dipping foods 9bread, sliced apples, and some of your favorite vegetables) onto a tray, around the fondue pot. Spear the treats with a fondue fork, dip, swirl and enjoy!

*Recipe courtesy of Violet Cooking School

Easy Classic Chocolate Fondue Recipe



Chef Jesse Brune-Horan of Violet Cooking School shares this simple and indulgent chocolate fondue recipe that comes together in minutes and is perfect for dipping fruit, marshmallows, pretzels, and more.

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ cups semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips (or chopped chocolate)

1 tablespoon butter (optional, for extra richness)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Equipment

Small saucepan or double boiler

Heatproof bowl (if using a double boiler)

Whisk or spoon for stirring

Fondue pot or small bowl for serving

Instructions

1. Heat the Cream – In a small saucepan over low heat, warm the heavy cream until it starts to steam but does not boil.

2. Melt the Chocolate – Remove the pan from heat and add the chocolate chips. Let sit for 1-2 minutes, then stir until smooth.

3. Finish with Flavor – Stir in the butter (if using), vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt for extra depth. Mix until fully combined.

4. Serve Immediately – Transfer to a fondue pot or a serving bowl. If using a fondue pot with a candle or flame, keep it on the lowest setting to avoid burning.

What to Dip

Fruits – Strawberries, bananas, apple slices, orange segments, pineapple chunks

Crunchy Snacks – Pretzels, biscotti, graham crackers, shortbread cookies

Soft Treats – Large marshmallows, cubed pound cake, brownies, rice crispy treats

Savory Bites – Potato chips, salted nuts

Tips for Perfect Fondue

Avoid Overheating – Chocolate can burn or seize if overheated. Keep the heat low and stir frequently.

Use a Double Boiler for Extra Control – Melt the chocolate over gently simmering water in a heatproof bowl for better temperature control.

Keep It Warm – A small candle or tea light under a fondue pot helps maintain the perfect dipping consistency.

Thin It Out If Needed – If the fondue thickens too much, stir in a little extra warmed heavy cream.



*Recipe courtesy of Violet Cooking School