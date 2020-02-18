Learn Healthy Ways to Get Your Morning Jolt of Java

Love your morning cup of Joe? Nurse Barbara Dehn was up in the Bay to show California Live healthier ways to get your caffeine fix.

Caffeine Can Be Good for You

Dehn's verdict on caffeine that in moderation it can be good for you.

"Caffeine is a stimulant so it also helps you stimulate your digestive system, it helps you wake up and be more alert," said Dehn. "It also helps with reaction time, mood and memory."

Dehn even said pregnant women can have up to two cups of coffee a day.

Mix Up How to Get Your Caffeine Fix

Some of the ways Dehn suggests to get your caffeine without a cup of joe are tea, chocolate or chocolate cup of coffee beans.

Remember to Limit Your Caffeine

Too much of anything can be a bad thing. Having too many cups of coffee can lead to adverse results. Dehn said too much caffeine can lead to heart palpitations, indigestion and jitteryness.

Say No to Energy Drinks

While energy drinks have caffeine, Dehn says to shy away from them. "I'm always warning them [my patients], 'please don't use those," said Dehn. "There are a lot of additives and a lot of sugar. It can make you super super jittery and you can't sleep with them."