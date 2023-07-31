Being a parent can be one of the most incredible feelings in the world. However, how can something so beautiful be so hard in many ways at the same time?! You really have no idea what you are doing until its all said and done. If you feel like you are in no way "in control" of your parenting style, it's okay. You are not alone. So many parents struggle with many issues and no one really talks about it. The "perfect" side of parenting is what is seen all throughout social media and this shouldn't be the case.

Dilemma #1: Bedtime routines and getting your kid to stay asleep. Why are our kids so resistant when it comes to going to bed and staying asleep? If someone is telling me to go to bed, so my body can recharge, I'm the first to say, "you got it!" According to Tetreault, "giving your kids some sort of autonomy will ease the struggle in getting them to bed. Have that conversation with them and instead of telling them what to do, give them the option to be a part of the routine. Ask them what they will need to help them during this time." In other words, let them feel like they are willingly going to sleep because they need to recharge their brains and not being told to go to sleep.

Dilemma #2: The size of their "meal" stomach is a pea and the size of their "snack" stomach is infinite. Why on earth do our children say they are full - with more than half a meal left on their plate - and then ask for a snack literally 10 minutes later? Are they intentionally making us go crazy? Tetreault simply states, "just stock your home with only healthy choices." While this may not fly in our house with my sweet tooth, it's definitely worth a try! This alternative allows your children to feel like they are getting that snack, but instead of chips they are eating an apple or apple chips, perhaps!

Whatever you are struggling with at this moment, just know you are not alone. Parenting is a wild ride and while some days we may feel like we are successfully raising our littles, don't beat yourself up for the other days you cried yourself to sleep because you feel like you failed. We will make so many mistakes in our life as parents and our job is to learn from them, try our best, and help our children live their best life. For more parenting advice you can follow Donna Tetreault on instagram at @donnatetreault or visit her website at www.donnatetreault.com.