California Live’s Jobeth Devera gets inspired with San Francisco native and author Cristina Viseu, who shares delicious and easy-to-make recipes that instantly level up the typical home brunch. Get DIY décor ideas, plus learn how to make upside down puff pastry bites that are as delicious as they are simple to whip up.

Upside Down Puff Pastry Bites

Ingredients

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese (25g)

½ cup cherry tomatoes (75—100g)

1–2 shallots

Few sprigs of thyme

Few sprigs of basil or 1/4 cup of chives

Salt and pepper to taste

Method