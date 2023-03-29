There’s a reason why shows focused on antiques never wane in popularity. The thought of one

of your prized possessions yielding thousands of dollars is alluring, whether it’s your aunt’s gold

gilded Asian vase, your grandfather’s vintage platinum watch, or that art deco sculpture of a

dancing flapper you picked up from your local flea market.

In my case, my mother had a treasure trove of artifacts that she kept for decades, many of them

from the Ottoman empire. Some of my favorites included a curved silver knife inscribed with

Arabic calligraphy that you might find in Ali Baba’s cave, a jewelry box carved from mother of

pearl, and an ornate gold clutch studded with precious stones.

For NBC’s California Live, I had the exciting assignment of learning all about the antiques trade,

and I eagerly brought these artifacts with me to get them appraised. I met up with Keith, the

distinguished owner of the Antique and Art Exchange in San Francisco. His shop looked like a

veritable museum, with massive carved armoires filled with bone china, renaissance style

paintings, bronze sculptures, and little colorful ceramics filling up any empty space on glazed

wooden countertops.

Keith taught me that it’s important to do your homework when shopping for a reputable

antiques dealer. Here are some of his suggestions.

Look up their reviews from customers, and don’t be afraid of asking them questions before buying anything of interest

Read books that deal with your area of interest.

To make sure the antique will fit in your home, take measurements beforehand. This way when you buy a piece of furniture or a painting, you will know that it will fit into that perfect space in your room.

If you are looking for a silver piece, bring a small magnet. If the magnet adheres to the piece, it’s not sterling silver.

Inspect the hardware on furniture or the frames of paintings to make sure they are the originals, and not new replacement parts.

Bring a small flashlight with you and hold it up to a porcelain piece, if the light shines through it, it is real porcelain.

Upon inspecting my antiques, Keith told me that mother of pearl is not allowed to be sold in

California, as it is derived from an animal. He advised me to get the jewelry box appraised in

another state. He did, however, deduce that the knife was from the Ottoman empire, made

with silver and real tiny emeralds. He said that piece could fetch $700. The metallic clutch

was the real winner. Keith said it was most likely made in North Africa by Bedouins in the

1800s, and the intricate wiring on the outside was made of gold. It was the kind of gift used

as a love token to court a woman, and he estimated I could sell it for $1000. However, just

like 90% of the people on the antique programs, I decided to keep my antiques. Now that I

know the rich and romantic backstories, the sentimental value to me far exceeded the

profits.