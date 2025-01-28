Food & Drink

Here are the hottest 2025 drink trends from non-alcoholic to sustainable spirits

NBC Universal, Inc.

GREEN PEA MARTINI

Makes 1 drink

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

2 oz. Nadar Green Pea Gin

1 oz. Simple Syrup

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

¼ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Mint & Muddled Sweet Peas

In a mixing tin, add sweet peas, lemon juice, mint and simple syrup. Muddle. Add gin, ice, and shake. Strain into a martini glass.

California Live

Discover your best California life

Food & Drink 15 mins ago

Try a Taste of Turkish Tradition from Meyhouse restaurant in Palo Alto

Personal finance 30 mins ago

Investing 101: How to make your money work smarter at any income level

Garnish with mint.

*Recipe courtesy of Paul Zahn

COS-NO-POLITAN

Makes 1 drink

2 oz. Three Spirit Livener

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Dash of Orange Juice

In an iced mixing tin, add livener, cranberry juice, lime juice and orange juice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a

dehydrated orange wheel.

*Recipe courtesy of Paul Zahn

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkTrending News
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us